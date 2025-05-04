Sports

Scottie Scheffler matches PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record in 8-shot win at the Byron Nelson

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Byron Nelson Golf Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)
McKINNEY, Texas — (AP) — Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record on Sunday, finishing at 253 and running away with an eight-shot victory at his hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The top-ranked player, who closed with a 63 to finish at 31 under par, tied the mark set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open and matched six years later by Ludvig Aberg at the RSM Classic.

Scheffler was in position to break the record before a flubbed chip that led to bogey on the par-3 17th hole and a par from a greenside bunker on the par-5 closing hole. His 8-foot putt for birdie and the record slid by the left side of the hole.

Hideki Matsuyama has the lowest score in relation to par this season, 35 under on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

