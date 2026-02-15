Scottie Barnes, De'Aaron Fox hit dramatic late 3s in entertaining start to NBA All-Star Game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the "Stripes" team of All-Stars beat their fellow Americans on the "Stars" team 42-40 for the second straight thrilling finish in the mini-tournament comprising the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Scottie Barnes won the opening game for the Stars with a clinching 3-pointer in overtime, beating the World team 37-36 to begin the main event of All-Star weekend at the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome.

Donovan Mitchell then took a pass under the net from LeBron James and kicked it out to Fox on the perimeter for another dramatic ending.

Both mini-games appeared to be played at a higher level of competitiveness than most All-Star Games in recent years, suggesting the league's fourth All-Star format in four years might have finally cracked the code on the long-standing question of how to make this midseason showcase more entertaining.

The All-Star Game has received years of criticism for the players’ increasingly indifferent effort and TV viewers’ declining interest. The intriguing new setup matches two teams of American All-Stars against a team representing the World, hoping to stoke nationalistic passion from players and fans during an Olympic year. The three teams are playing a round-robin tournament of 12-minute games to determine the final matchup.

Jaylen Brown led the slightly older Stripes roster with 11 points, and James scored eight to begin his record 21st All-Star appearance.

“Old heads 1-0,” James said with a laugh. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have played a lot of basketball, so no matter what’s going on, we know how to keep our composure and execute.”

A few hours beforehand, the top scorer in NBA history said the game's presence in the Los Angeles area meant “nothing, because this is not our building. This is a road game.”

Indeed, the Clippers fans in Intuit Dome booed James and fellow Lakers superstar Luka Doncic whenever they touched the ball in the first two games.

Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham scored 11 points apiece for the slightly younger Stars team in its second matchup.

NBA scoring leader Doncic played the first 5:05 for the World in the opening game before sitting down. The Lakers superstar hadn't played since Feb. 5 due to a hamstring strain, but he was determined to play after receiving his sixth All-Star nod.

The World team was a clear powerhouse with a starting lineup featuring three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, who scored 13 points and urged the All-Stars to match his effort in a game not known for passion. Wembanyama was visibly frustrated when Barnes' winning 3-pointer went in.

John Tesh took the court with his band before the game for a live rendition of “Roundball Rock,” the iconic 1990s theme song of “NBA on NBC," to mark the league's return to the network this season. That network partnership is also the reason the All-Star Game was an afternoon affair on the West Coast, because NBC airs the Winter Olympics at night.

The Intuit Dome crowd included former President Barack Obama, who received a standing ovation pregame.

First game

Edwards scored 13 points and hit the tying 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left in regulation to begin the mini-tourney.

Edwards hit a 14-footer to begin the first-to-five-points overtime period. Wembanyama made a 3-pointer, but Raptors star Barnes ended it by draining his only shot of the game.

Wembanyama is making good on his vow to take the game seriously, scoring 14 points to lead the World team. Karl-Anthony Towns added 10 points, but Norman Powell — a born-and-raised Californian who represents Jamaica internationally — missed a potential winning shot for the World at the regulation buzzer.

Towns scored 50 points in the All-Star Game two years ago and then hit a 37-footer from the logo in last year’s game in San Francisco. He made a 27-footer to put the World up 26-17 with 4 1/2 minutes left, but Cade Cunningham and Jalen Johnson led the Stars’ late 15-6 rally.

Up next

The All-Star weekend stays out West in February 2027 when Phoenix hosts for the fourth time.

