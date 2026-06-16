Scheffler is chasing a career Grand Slam at the US Open. It's not what motivates him

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The comparisons with Tiger Woods began a few years ago when Scottie Scheffler started to separate himself by miles over the rest of golf with alarming control of his shots from tee-to-green that resulted in big wins and a No. 1 ranking for more than three straight years.

The next comparison could come this week.

Not since Woods has anyone completed the career Grand Slam in his first attempt, at least not in the modern era that dates to 1960 when it became a thing in professional golf.

Woods took only 35 days between his epic 15-shot victory in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and his eight-shot victory in the British Open at St. Andrews.

Scheffler reached the cusp of the career slam when he overwhelmed yet another field at the British Open at Royal Portrush. Now comes the U.S. Open, the major he has played more than any other, and a Shinnecock Hills test that will be new to him.

Does he want to win? Without question. Does he need to? That goes a little deeper with Scheffler, who cares more about the process than the result.

“For me, would it be a dream to win the U.S. Open? Of course,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, the Grand Slam has never been a motivating factor for me. I always just wanted to be the best version of myself, and that got me this far.”

It brought him two Masters titles in 2022 and 2024, the PGA Championship and British Open last year, all of them without drama when he walked up to the 18th green.

“So when it comes to this golf tournament, I'm going to step on the first tee and remind myself I’ve done everything I possibly could in order to play well, and now it’s just a matter of going out there and trying to execute and going back to enjoying the competition versus feeling like you have to win for some reason,” he said.

He didn't go as deep as he did at Portrush last year, when he delivered a remarkable soliloquy asking why he wants to win so badly when the joy lasts only a few minutes.

But it's clear he relishes the challenge, and Shinnecock figures to be every bit of that.

Tuesday brought more wind, this time from a different direction, and there's really no escaping it. Part of the genius of this William Flynn design are three sections of holes that form a triangle, ensuring players face a different wind for each of them.

The USGA has done its part to make sure it doesn't get out of control, keeping the course as green and hydrated as possible in anticipation of a windy week.

"I think it's the best championship test in the country," said Rory McIlroy, who last year at the Masters became only the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam. "I think it tests all aspects of the game — driving, iron play, you need to have your wits about you on the greens. It's a lot of strategy, thoughtfulness.

“Look, it’s a golf course where it can turn very quickly. You get a day like yesterday with a lot of wind and dry, clear conditions like this, and I think we’re just going to have to be mindful of that as the week goes on.”

McIlroy and Scheffler were at Shinnecock on the same day June 1 for a sneak preview, both noticing wider fairways, even though McIlroy was the only one of them who was in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock, just not for long. He shot 80 the first day, 70 the next and was on his way home.

Adam Scott has his own love-hate relationship with Shinnecock. It's among his favorite courses in the world, so much that he plays it often in social settings — he once set the course record of 63 in one such round — but missed the cut in the U.S. Open in 2004 and 2018.

"I still love the golf course," Scott said, who is playing his 100th consecutive major this week. "I think it's as good as any test we have at the U.S. Open."

He has played 15 U.S. Open courses during the streak.

This is the ninth U.S. Open for Scheffler — two of them as an amateur — with his closest call in 2022 at The Country Club, where he finished one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick.

But he is the favorite, as is the case at every tournament he plays, even though this year has been one in which he has similar numbers except for the trophies he has accumulated. His only victory was his first start of the year, The American Express in the California desert.

There were three straight runner-up finishes, including the Masters. He had an astonishing run of 18 consecutive top 10s end at Riviera in February. His worst result was a tie for 24th at Bay Hill.

But that one win was five months ago.

“I’d say I feel like I’ve been close most of the year,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I just haven’t been as sharp as I needed to be. I think the margins in this game are so small. For me to be winning a lot of tournaments, you’ve got to just be really, really sharp."

One week at Shinnecock can change that. And then for Scheffler, it would be on to the next one.

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