Saints WR Chris Olave taken to hospital with concussion after taking hit against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been taken to Carolinas Medical Center after suffering a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following a hit from safety Xavier Woods.

He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Olave was coming across the middle on a pass route when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave's head as he was attempting to catch the ball on the run.

Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Olave remained on the field for several minutes being attended to by trainers. He was placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

He was moving his arms as he was carted to the locker room.

Woods was not ejected.

Woods was fined $11,255 for a late hit on Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on Sept. 29 during the third quarter of the Bengals’ win.

