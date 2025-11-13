Ronaldo risks ban at World Cup after red card for elbowing Ireland defender in qualifying game

DUBLIN — Cristiano Ronaldo is at serious risk of being banned for the first game of the 2026 World Cup if Portugal qualifies as expected.

The soccer superstar was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea in the second half of a qualifying game Thursday that Portugal lost 2-0 in Dublin.

Ronaldo will serve a mandatory one-game ban imposed for any red card when Portugal hosts Armenia on Sunday knowing a win will secure a place at the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA disciplinary rules require its judges to impose a ban of “at least two matches for serious foul play.”

The ban should be “at least three matches for violent conduct” or “at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing.”

A FIFA ban would apply to competitive games and could not be served in pre-tournament exhibitions.

Ronaldo spun round and swung his right elbow into O’Shea’s back as they waited for the ball to be crossed around the hour mark at Aviva Stadium with Ireland holding a surprise 2-0 lead.

The referee issued a yellow card but minutes later upgraded it to red after a video review at the pitchside monitor.

Ronaldo curled his lips in a wry look as he walked off the field being jeered and mocked by Ireland fans.

He stopped and looked at the fans, clapped his hands toward them and raised two thumbs up in an apparent sarcastic gesture.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February, is aiming to play at a record sixth World Cup tournament.

The tournament draw is made Dec. 5 in Washington DC when Portugal, if it qualifies, will learn its schedule of three opponents in the group stage.

Ireland forward Troy Parrott had scored twice in the first half Thursday to revive Irish hopes of qualification likely through the playoffs ahead of facing second-place Hungary on Sunday.

Portugal tops Group F with 10 points, two ahead of Hungary. Ireland is third with seven points.

