Portugal and France headed to extra time at 0-0 in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

HAMBURG, Germany — (AP) — Portugal and France were headed to extra time at 0-0 in their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

The game opened up in the second half, with Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga both shooting narrowly wide for France. Bruno Fernandes came closest for Portugal with a shot that was saved well down to his right by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Kylian Mbappé and France have lost in penalty shootouts at their last two major tournaments — in the last 16 at the Euros in 2021 and in the 2022 World Cup final.

This will be Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's last ever match at a European Championship if his team is eliminated.

The winner will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart.

