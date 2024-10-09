Rodgers says allegations that he played a role in Saleh's firing as Jets coach are 'patently false'

Aaron Rodgers insisted he played no role in the firing of Robert Saleh as the New York Jets coach and called such allegations "patently false."

The star quarterback made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, a day after Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh after the team got off to a 2-3 start in the coach's fourth season.

There was speculation by some media and fans that Rodgers might have had a hand in influencing Johnson, who said during a conference call Tuesday the decision was "my decision and my decision alone.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the Jets' interim head coach the rest of the season.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it," Rodgers said. “And that is I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false. And it’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have, which I don’t."

Rodgers confirmed he spoke to Johnson on Monday night during a “nice call,” but said the owner simply asked him how he was feeling after spraining his left ankle in the Jets' loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday. Both Johnson and Rodgers said there was no talk of Saleh's future.

“Woody has no obligation to let me know what his plans are,” Rodgers said. “I just appreciated the call that he was checking on me.”

Rodgers spoke about how the move to fire Saleh was a reminder of how football “is a tough business" and there's a human aspect to decisions such as this. He cited Saleh's family, including one of the coach's seven kids with whom he grew close during the team's practices. Rodgers also reiterated he and Saleh were not at odds.

“I love Coach Saleh,” Rodgers said. “We have a very solid relationship. ... He was a big reason why I came to the Jets.”

The four-time NFL MVP was acquired by New York in April 2023 from Green Bay. With his arrival came Super Bowl expectations, but Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut last season — and the Jets finished 7-10 without him.

New York entered this season with similar aspirations, but a two-game skid and inconsistent play by Rodgers and the offense had Johnson concerned the team was headed in the wrong direction.

Rodgers spoke often about the players taking accountability, himself included.

“I've got to play better — I will,” Rodgers insisted. “We've got a lot to play for.”

The Jets play the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at home and a victory would give them a share of first place in the AFC East.

Rodgers said the team is embracing Ulbrich and reiterated some of the coach's comments Tuesday that there has to be some change moving forward with new leadership.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's status as the primary play caller is uncertain. Hackett and Rodgers have a strong relationship from their time together in Green Bay. But the quarterback said he's “on board” with whatever changes Ulbrich makes.

