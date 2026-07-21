Road rage driver confronts American rider Brandon McNulty before Tour de France time trial

THONON-LES-BAINS, France — American rider Brandon McNulty was apparently the subject of a road rage incident before Tuesday’s time trial at the Tour de France.

McNulty, a teammate of overall race leader Tadej Pogačar, was confronted by an angry motorist who overtook him on his way to the start of stage 16, Mauro Gianetti, the CEO of UAE Emirates XRG, told broadcaster Eurosport.

Gianetti said the driver of the car was furious and that he stopped his vehicle after overtaking McNulty, who then collided with the vehicle.

“Nothing so big, but it was not nice,” said Gianetti, who said the driver was a member of the public and not affiliated with the race.

McNulty was unhurt and scheduled to race later Tuesday.

Pogačar had a commanding 5-minute lead over Remco Evenepoel before Tuesday’s technical 26.1-kilometer time trial beside Lake Geneva on the boarder with Switzerland.

Evenepoel won stage 15 on Sunday when Pogačar's main rival Jonas Vingegaard crashed out.

The race ends July 26 in Paris.

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