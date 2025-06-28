Reds RHP Nick Martinez has no-hitter through 8 innings against the Padres

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Nick Martinez has a no-hitter through eight innings of Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

The 34-year-old Martinez has walked one and struck out six. He has thrown 105 pitches thru seven innings, 72 for strikes.

Martinez's previous season high for pitches was 102. His career high for pitches is 112. He has never pitched a complete game in the major leagues.

The Reds are leading 8-0. Cincinnati's Spencer Steer has homered three times for the first time in his career.

The closest the Padres have come to a hit was in the fifth inning, but Will Benson made a sliding catch on a line drive by Gavin Sheets.

Martinez’s last two appearances came in relief, in which he tossed a combined three shutout innings.

San Diego has been no-hit 11 times in franchise history. The last no-hitter thrown against the Padres came on Aug. 14, 2001, when Diamondbacks left-hander Tyler Gilbert held them hitless in his first MLB start.

Martinez is trying to record the 18th no-hitter by a Reds pitcher and the first since Wade Miley on May 7, 2021, in a 3-0 win at Cleveland.

There have been three no-hitters thrown at Great American Ball Park since it opened in 2003 by Reds right-hander Homer Bailey in 2013, Jake Arrietta of the Cubs in 2016, and the Giants’ Blake Snell last season.

