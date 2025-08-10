Sports

Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Hunter Greene will return to the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation Wednesday night.

The right-hander will start against visiting Philadelphia after being out since June 4 with a strained right groin. The same injury sidelined Greene for two weeks in June.

Greene is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts this season. The 26-year-old was selected to the All-Star Game last year for the first time.

In three rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville, Greene allowed 11 runs in 11 innings.

