Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to miss Wild Card Series vs. Yankees because of elbow injury

Athletics Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after striking out Athletics Lawrence Butler with bases loaded in the third inning in of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito will miss the AL Wild Card Series because of an injured elbow.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Giolito had been expected to start the third game of the best-of-three series on Thursday, following Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello in Boston's rotation.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Giolito had gone to see Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. Dugas repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in Giolito's right elbow with internal brace surgery on March 12 last year.

Giolito was 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts this season. He also had Tommy John surgery with Dr. Lewis Yocum on Sept. 13, 2012.

An All-Star in 2019, Giolito is 71-66 with a 4.30 ERA in nine major league seasons with Washington (2016), the Chicago White Sox (2017-23), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), Cleveland (2023) and Boston (2025).

Left-handers Connelly Early and Kyle Harrison are candidates to start a Game 3.

