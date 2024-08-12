Red Sox' Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Red Sox suspended Jarren Duran for two games on Monday without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros a day earlier.

The exchange caught on a live mic during the broadcast of the game occurred when Duran — who was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts at that point in the game — was at the plate in the sixth inning.

Duran issued an apology through the team Sunday night and again in the clubhouse Monday.

The exchange with the fan came after Duran was honored during a pregame ceremony as the team’s recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognizes one player per team who “demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions.”

The Red Sox said in a statement that Duran’s salary during the suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

