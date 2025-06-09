Red Sox call up top prospect Roman Anthony 2 days after 497-foot grand slam in minors

BOSTON — (AP) — Roman Anthony was in Worcester, waiting for the 275-mile bus ride that would take him to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for his next Triple-A game, when WooSox manager Chad Tracy told the team their departure would be delayed because someone might need to head an hour east to Boston instead.

“I didn’t really think anything of it, to be honest,” Anthony told reporters in the Red Sox dugout at Fenway Park before making his major league debut Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I was just kind of waiting around in the food room with a few of the guys, and then all of a sudden he came out and just said, ‘Hey, you’re going to the big leagues,’” Anthony said. “From there on out it’s kind of been a little bit of a blur. But it was amazing. You dream of that every single day. So, to finally hear it was definitely awesome.”

Anthony, who played right field and batted fifth, received the biggest cheer of all during pregame introductions and then a standing ovation when he came to bat in the second inning, with a runner on first and nobody out. He popped up to left field and got another cheer as he returned to the dugout.

A 21-year-old second-round draft pick who went viral over the weekend when he hit a 497-foot grand slam in Worcester, Anthony was the top-rated prospect in the minors before his call-up. He batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games in Triple-A this season.

His accomplishments in the minors had Red Sox fans clamoring for his call-up, especially with the team languishing in fourth place in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind the rival New York Yankees. But while fellow prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer got the call, the Red Sox remained patient on Anthony until an injury to Wilyer Abreu left them needing another outfielder.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayer, who was called up about two weeks ago. “It’s been talked about for a very long time, and it’s kind of crazy that today’s the day that we’re all going to share the field together in the big leagues. I’m super excited. I think we have a really good team, and he’s just another great addition to that.”

Cora said he noticed something was wrong with Abreu after Sunday’s game against the Yankees. When the team realized it would be more than a day or two, they decided to make the move and put Abreu on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The Red Sox made room for Anthony on the 40-man roster by designating first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda for assignment.

“We’re trying to win ballgames,” Cora said. “The kid has done an amazing job getting ready for this moment. We’re excited. It’s a big day for the organization.”

Anthony was perhaps known only to the most dedicated fans before his homer on Saturday that was the longest measured this year by Statcast, which tracks the major leagues, Triple-A and the Class A Florida State League. Since Statcast started tracking in the majors in 2015, only five home runs have gone farther, including Nomar Mazara's 505-foot shot in 2019 for the Rangers.

After getting the promotion, Anthony had time to call his parents and siblings and an old baseball coach and gather most of his equipment — his own glove, a single bat and a borrowed pair of cleats — before driving down the MassPike to Boston. He arrived in Boston a few hours before game time and by 7:30 p.m. he was taking aim at the historic red seat that marks Ted Williams’ 502-foot homer that is the longest ever at Fenway Park.

“It happened quick. I think no matter when that call comes, nobody’s really expecting it," he said before the game. “Obviously a little bit of a short notice. But, you know, better than being on the bus to Lehigh Valley right now.”

