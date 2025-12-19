Receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $60M extension, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract extension Thursday that includes $40 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed financial details.

The Jaguars (10-4) traded two 2026 draft picks — fourth- and sixth-rounders — to Las Vegas to acquire Meyers at the trade deadline in early November. The 29-year-old Meyers has 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns in six games with Jacksonville, becoming Trevor Lawrence's most dependable receiver.

“I feel like it just elevates everybody else’s game around you and around him,” Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said of Meyers earlier this week. “I feel like he made us all so much better. I feel like he’s always making plays. He’s always catching the ball, locking it up. He’s always doing the right thing. He’s always in the right place at the right time.

“That forces guys to be better, you know? He’s kind of setting the standard. He came and set the standard, and I feel like it raises everybody else’s level of play. Just very grateful he’s on my team.”

Meyers was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

Jacksonville made the trade in part because a season-ending injury to two-way rookie Travis Hunter but also because starters Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown were struggling with dropped passes.

General manager James Gladstone said at the time that Meyers' ability to catch the ball was his superpower. Meyers has one drop this season and has never had more than two in any season during his seven-year NFL career.

Meyers has been a huge addition for Lawrence and the offense. The Jaguars are 5-1 and averaging 31.8 points — nearly 10 more a game — since acquiring Meyers.

Meyers has 453 catches for 5,299 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career, which began in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent with New England. He caught 235 passes for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns in four years with the Patriots before signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.