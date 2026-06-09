Real Madrid parts ways with soccer coach Álvaro Arbeloa

MADRID — Real Madrid said Tuesday the club and coach Álvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to part ways.

The 15-time European champion now appears likely to hire former coach José Mourinho.

Madrid said it was “deeply grateful” to Arbeloa, “who throughout his career at the club, from the time he joined our academy, has always demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism.”

Arbeloa took over the helm in January to replace Xabi Alonso.

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