Ravens players seek swimming lessons from Baltimore native Michael Phelps

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have reached out to a local expert for help — not with blocking or tackling but with swimming.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video on social media asking 23-time Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps — a Baltimore native — for swimming lessons. The video includes Humphrey, tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Charlie Kolar standing in the pool.

“Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim,” Hamilton says.

“Come to Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatics center and teach us how to swim,” Humphrey adds.

Phelps seemed amenable to the idea, replying: “I got yall!!! Let's do it!!”

Kolar said after practice Wednesday that he didn't realize Humphrey was going to post the video.

“I should have known. It’s so on brand,” Kolar said. "I thought it was going to be like a story or maybe sent to him, but I should have known better. I should have known better.”

