Ravens' Lamar Jackson forced out of game against Patriots with a back injury

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson is injured again.

The star quarterback left Baltimore's game against the New England Patriots late in the second quarter with a back issue. The two-time MVP looked uncomfortable getting up after a run up the middle, and NBC cameras showed an exasperated Jackson heading down the hallway.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson. The Ravens and Patriots were tied at 10 at the half, and Jackson remained out when Baltimore's offense took the field for the first time in the third quarter.

He was ruled out later in that period.

Jackson missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and since returning from that he's been listed with knee, ankle and toe problems as well as an illness that caused him to miss a practice this week.

