Rams WR Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI after loss to Eagles

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said Robinson was cited and released the day after he caught a touchdown pass in the Rams' 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The CHP said its officers observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph at about 5:13 a.m. on the 101 freeway in the western San Fernando Valley, a few miles from the Rams' training complex in Woodland Hills.

The driver, who identified himself as Robinson, had “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” the CHP said in a statement released to The Associated Press. After his arrest, Robinson was “released to a responsible party."

Robinson has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a team-leading six touchdown catches while starting all 11 games in his second season with the Rams (5-6). The nine-year NFL veteran has served as a capable No. 3 option for quarterback Matthew Stafford behind star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Robinson spent his first six NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl ring in February 2020. He spent one year with Baltimore before joining the Rams last year.

Sean McVay is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday. The Rams visit New Orleans on Sunday as they attempt to stay in the tight NFC West race.

