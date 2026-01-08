Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby undergoes knee surgery

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby underwent what he termed successful left knee surgery Wednesday.

Crosby posted a photo of himself on X flexing his arms while lying in a hospital bed. He had a brace on his knee.

“Expecting 200% recovery,” Crosby wrote. “Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet.”

Crosby didn't say where the surgery took place, but he said on the “Let's Go” podcast with Jim Gray that he was planning to fly to Los Angeles on Monday to meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Crosby hurt his knee at mid-season and played through the injury, but was placed on injured reserve with two games left. Crosby left the Raiders' facility upset after that decision, but returned the following week.

He had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss this season. Crosby has double-digit sacks three of the past four seasons.

Crosby signed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed, on March 5 that briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal takes Crosby through the 2029 season.

Raiders general manager John Spytek was asked this week about Crosby's future with the organization.

“I’ve had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football,” Spytek said. “I think you always want that from your best players. In fact, I think that’s why they’re your best players. So, I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is.”

