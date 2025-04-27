Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs receive A's in the AP's NFL draft grades

NFL draft picks can make an instant impact on a team’s immediate success.

Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick last year, led the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game. Cooper DeJean, a second-round selection, had a pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory over Kansas City.

Some rookies will need more time to develop. Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in 2024, had a tough start in Chicago and the Bears went 5-12 and fired their coach.

It usually takes two or three years to fairly grade a draft, but here are AP’s early grades on each team’s overall draft:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: B

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen (16) is a plug-and-play starter who went a few slots higher than most projections. CB Will Johnson (47) is a first-round talent who slipped because of injury concerns. DL Jordan Burch (78) and LB Cody Simon (115) need more development.

ATLANTA FALCONS: B+

Edge Jalon Walker (15) was a top-10 projection who’ll boost the pass rush. Trading up to get edge James Pearce Jr. (26) could have the same impact on Atlanta’s defense as the Eagles got after taking CBs Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean last season. S Xavier Watts (96) fits coach Raheem Morris’ scheme. S Billy Bowman Jr. (118) has to be more consistent at the next level.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: B+

S Malaki Starks (27) is mature, talented and can thrive on a team that knows how to develop safeties. Edge Mike Green Jr. (59) is excellent value. He was a first-round projection who slipped due to off-field concerns. OT Emery Jones Jr. (91) and LB Teddye Buchanan (129) are possible Day 3 steals.

BUFFALO BILLS: B+

CB Maxwell Hairston (30) brings energy and aggressive coverage skills to a secondary that needed the help. DL T.J. Sanders (41) will boost run defense. Edge Landon Jackson (72), DL Deone Walker (109) and CB Jordan Hancock (170) provide more depth for Buffalo’s defense.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: B

WR Tetairoa McMillan (8) went earlier than expected for a guy with some question marks who’s loaded with talent. Edges Nic Scourton (51) and Princely Umanmielen (77) are excellent value picks and should make an immediate impact on a defense that needs pass rushers. RB Trevor Ettiene (114) can make plays. TE Mitchell Evans (163) is a nice addition. S Lathan Ransom (122) and DL Cam Jackson (140) deepen the defensive depth.

CHICAGO BEARS: B+

TE Colston Loveland (10) is an ideal fit for coach Ben Johnson’s offense. WR Luther Burden III (39) was a first-round projection who gives Caleb Williams another playmaker. OT Ozzy Trapilo (77) is mammoth (6-foot-8, 315) and has high upside. DL Shemar Turner (62), LB Ruben Hyppolite II (132) and CB Zah Frazier (169) are Day 3 value.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: B-

Edge Shemar Stewart (17) is raw but immensely talented and provides help for a defense that needs it. LB Demetrius Knight Jr. (49) can play right away and LB Barrett Carter (119) has potential. Added depth on the offensive line with G Dylan Fairchild (81) and LG Jalen Rivers (153). Running back Tahj Brooks (193) could be a steal in the sixth round.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: B+

Traded No. 2 and passed up Travis Hunter to add more draft capital and got DT Mason Graham (5). Often mocked to take QB Shedeur Sanders in the first round and ended up getting him at No. 144 after taking QB Dillon Gabriel (94). That’s great value for Sanders after a surprise in the third round.. LB Carson Schwesinger (33) is versatile. RB Quinshon Judkins (36) has playmaking talent. TE Harold Fannin Jr. (67) has high upside. RB Dylan Sampson (126) could be a sleeper.

DALLAS COWBOYS: B

G Tyler Booker is an immediate starter but Dallas probably could’ve traded down and snagged him in the teens. Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku (44) and CB Shavon Revel Jr. (76) are excellent value picks and will boost the defense. RB Jaydon Blue (149) is a home-run hitter. LB Shemar James will benefit from being around Micah Parsons.

DENVER BRONCOS: B+

CB Jahdae Barron (20) was ranked in the top 15 on several draft boards. He’s versatile enough to play inside, outside and even safety. RB R.J. Harvey (60) could flourish in Sean Payton’s offense.

DETROIT LIONS: B-

DT Tyleik Williams (28) is a massive run defender taken higher than expected. G Tate Ratledge will upgrade the run game. Traded up to get WR Isaac TeSlaa (70), who gives Jared Goff a big target in the slot. G Miles Frazier (171) fits offense nicely. Edge Ahmed Hassanein (196) has strong sleeper potential in the sixth round.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: B

WR Matthew Golden (23) is a perfect fit. OT Anthony Belton is a giant (6-foot-6, 336 pounds) with potential to move around on offensive line. WR Savion Williams (87) is another option for Jordan Love. Edge Barryn Sorrell (124) could be a specialist in pass-rush situations. LB Collin Oliver (159) and DT Collin Oliver (198) are solid choices in Day 3.

HOUSTON TEXANS: B

Traded out of the first round and got big WR Jayden Higgins (34) to pair with Nico Collins. LT Aireontae Ersery (48) has plenty of upside and should be an immediate upgrade on a rebuilt line. Got another playmaker for C.J. Stroud in the third round, taking WR Jaylin Noel (79). CB Jaylin Smith (97) wasn’t expected to go this high. Neither was RB Woody Marks (116). S Jaylen Reed (187) is good value. QB Graham Mertz (197) has backup potential.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: B

TE Tyler Warren (14) was a top-10 projection on many draft boards. Edge JT Tuimoloau (45) can play right away. CB Justin Walley (80) doesn’t stand out. OT Jalen Travis (127) and RB DJ Giddens (151) are excellent Day 3 picks. QB Riley Leonard (189) could eventually get a shot in a QB room with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. DT Tim Smith is value in the sixth round.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: A

Made a bold and costly move to get Hunter (2) to upgrade two positions. Versatile CB Caleb Ransaw (88) upgrades the secondary. OT Wyatt Milum (89) and RB Bhayshul Tuten (104) are big value picks. Getting LBs Jack Kiser (107) and Jalen McLeod (194) in Day 3 solidifies a strong draft class. OT Jonah Monheim (221) is a sleep in the seventh. So is RB LeQuint Allen (236).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: A

Got tremendous value with OT Josh Simmons (32). DL Omarr Norman-Lott (63) and edge Ashton Gillotte (66) bolster the pass rush instantly. CB Nohl Williams (85) went higher than expected but can cover. WR Jalen Royals (133) could be fun go to watch in Andy Reid’s offense. LB Jeffrey Bassa (156) and RB Brashard Smith (228) are potential late-round steals.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: A

Got the top player at his position in RB Ashton Jeanty (6). WR Jack Bech (58) has a high ceiling. CB Darien Porter (68) has excellent upside. OTs Caleb Rogers (98) and Charles Grant (9) with consecutive picks is a Day 3 highlight. WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (108) is a tall target for Geno Smith. Added more value with DLs Tonka Hemingway (135) and JJ Pegues (180).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: B-

RB Omarion Hampton (22) fits Jim Harbaugh’s style. WR Tre Harris (55) gives Justin Herbert another playmaker. DL Jamaree Caldwell (86) has upside and edge Kyle Kennard (125) went too early. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (158) is a Day 3 highlight.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: A-

Traded out of the first round, added more draft capital and landed three excellent picks to start: TE Terrance Ferguson (46), edge Josaiah Stewart (90) and RB Jarquez Hunter (117). DL Ty Hamilton (148) and LB Chris Paul Jr. (172) have potential.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: B+

DT Kenneth Grant (13) fills an immediate need. So does G Jonah Savaiinaea (37). DT Jordan Phillips (143), CB Jason Marshall Jr. and S Dante Trader Jr. (155) stock up the defensive side. QB Quinn Ewers (231) is strong value in the seventh round.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: B

G Donovan Jackson (24) is versatile and determined. WR Tai Felton (102) could shine with Justin Jefferson drawing most of the attention. LB Kobe King (201) was their best Day 3 pick. Edge Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins adds depth at a position of strength.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: B-

OT Will Campbell (4) had the quote of the draft when he said he’d “fight and die” to protect Drake Maye. RB TreVeyon Henderson may have been available in the third round. WR Kyle Williams (69) could be a third-round steal. S Craig Woodson (106), DL Joshua Farmer (137) and edge Bradyn Swinson (146) are the highlights of a solid Day 3 haul.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: C+

Versatile OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (9) fills a need. Passed up Shedeur Sanders and made Tyler Shough (40) the third QB selected earlier than projected. DL Vernon Broughton (71) and S Jonas Sanker (93) were solid additions. RB Devin Neal (184) stands out among the Day 3 picks.

NEW YORK GIANTS: B+

Got premier edge rusher Abdul Carter (3) and traded back into the first round to snag QB Jaxson Dart (25) a round early. DL Darius Alexander (65), RB Cam Skattebo (105) and OT Marcus Mbow (154) were high value in rounds 3-4-5. TE Thomas Fidone II (219) is a seventh-rounder with potential to be a playmaker.

NEW YORK JETS: B-

OT Armand Membou (7) fills a big void but may have been able to trade down, add draft capital and still address the position. TE Mason Taylor has the genes. CB Azareye’h Thomas (73) will benefit playing under Aaron Glenn. WR Arian Smith (110) is a burner. CB Malachi Moore (130) and edge Tyler Baron (176) could be major contributors.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: B

Made plenty of moves, as usual, and emphasized a defense that ranked No. 1 last season and dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. LB Jihad Campbell (31) was projected to go in the middle of Round 1. S Andrew Mukuba (64) helps fill a need. So does DT Ty Robinson (111). CB Mac McWilliams (145) and LB Smael Mondon Jr. (161) provide more depth.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: B

DT Derrick Harmon (21) fits the scheme nicely. RB Kaleb Johnson (83) has playmaker potential. Edge Jack Sawyer (123) is a Day 3 highlight. CB Yahya Black (164) and LB Carson Bruener are solid value picks. Finally took a QB and came away with a winner in Will Howard (185).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: B-

Edge Mykel Williams (11) could shine opposite Nick Bosa. DL Alfred Collins (43) plugs a need in the middle of the defensive line. LB Nick Martin (75) needs more development. CB Upton Stout is smallish but fast. DL CJ West (113) and S Marques Sigle (160) are among their Day 3 highlights.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: B+

OL Grey Zabel (18) can play anywhere and the offensive line needs help. S Nick Emmanwori (35) has first-round talent. TE Elijah Arroyo (50), QB Jalen Milroe (92), DL Rylie Mills (142) and WR Tory Horton (166) are strong value picks. So is RB Damien Martinez (223) in the seventh round.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: A-

Passed up edge rushers to bolster a strength with WR Emeka Egbuka (19). CB Benjamin Morrison (30) was a first-round projection. CB Jacob Parrish (84) and edge rushers David Walker (121) and Elijah Roberts (157) have high upside. WR Tez Johnson (235) adds depth in an excellent receiver room.

TENNESSEE TITANS: B

Needed time to be sure they wanted Cam Ward No. 1 overall after exploring options. If he doesn’t pan out, it sets the organization back. Edge Oluwafemi Oladejo (52) and S Kevin Winston Jr. (82) immediately boost the defense. WR Elic Ayomanor (136) and Chimere Dike (103) give Ward more options. RB Kalel Mullings (188) is among a strong Day 3 class.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: B+

OT Josh Conerly Jr. (29) upgrades the Jayden Daniels’ protection. CB Trey Amos (61) could be an immediate starter. WR Jaylin Lane (128) and LB Kain Medrano (205) are high value picks. RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (245) has sleep potential.

