Quinshon Judkins scores 3 touchdowns as Browns roll to 31-6 victory over Dolphins

CLEVELAND — Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in April's draft, had 84 yards rushing on 25 carries. He is the first Browns running back with three rushing scores in a game since Nick Chubb in 2022.

Cormerback Tyson Campbell, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9, returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the second half as the Browns (2-5) got over the 17-point hump for the first time in 12 games.

Rayshawn Jenkins added an interception and fumble recovery as the Browns had four takeaways in a game for the first time in nearly two seasons.

Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 for 116 yards in a game in which passing was at a premium due to heavy rain and wind during the first half. It was the first home start for the rookie third-round pick, who got his first NFL win.

Miami (1-6) managed just a pair of field goals from Riley Patterson. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions for the second straight week and had a career-low passer rating of 24.1 as he completed 12 of 23 for 100 yards.

Quinn Ewers replaced Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter after the sixth-year quarterback had his sixth career three-pick game. De'Von Achane had 13 carries for 82 yards rushing.

The teams traded field goals before Judkins put Cleveland in control with touchdowns on consecutive drives.

One play after Gabriel had an interception wiped away due to Miami's Minkah Fitzpatrick being called for pass interference, Judkins found a small opening in the middle, cut left toward the sideline and broke three Dolphins' tackles for the longest carry of his young career.

The Browns quickly got the ball back when safety Grant Delpit forced a fumble by Miami's Dee Eskridge on the ensuing kick return and it was recovered by Jenkins at the Miami 46.

Ten plays later, Judkins lined up at quarterback in a Wildcat formation and ran it up the middle from 3 yards out. Judkins bobbled the direct snap, before hauling it in and running up the middle.

Judkins extended Cleveland's lead to 31-6 early in the fourth quarter when he took another direct snap and went 2 yards for the score. The quick TD was set up after Tagovailoa was picked off by Jenkins at the Miami 11 and returned 9 yards.

Injuries

Dolphins: TE Darren Waller had a pectoral injury in the first half. ... DE Elijah Campbell (quadricep) and CB Storm Duck (ankle) were inactive.

Browns: DE Adin Huntington suffered a concussion in the first half and did not return. ... TE David Njoku (knee) and OT Jack Conklin (concussion) were inactive. ... S Rayshawn Jenkins (wrist) second half.

Up Next

Dolphins: At Atlanta next Sunday.

Browns: At New England next Sunday.

