Peat scores 24, No. 1 Arizona remains undefeated with 89-82 win over rival Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. — Koa Peat had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Tobe Awaka added 25 points and top-ranked Arizona remained undefeated with an 89-82 win over rival Arizona State on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) had a hard time shaking the Sun Devils in a physical first half before Peat came alive in the second. The 6-foot-8 freshman, who shot 2 of 8 in the first half, made all seven of his shots in the second as Arizona built a 12-point lead.

The Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3) kept hanging around behind Moe Odum, whose 3-pointer with 55 seconds left pulled Arizona State within 87-82.

Arizona's Jaden Bradley followed with a short jumper and the Wildcats made two free throws to join No. 8 Nebraska and Miami (Ohio) as the only remaining undefeated Division I teams following No. 10 Vanderbilt's loss to Texas. The Wildcats are off to their best start since opening 21-0 in 2013-14.

Odum led Arizona State with 23 points and Massamba Diop added 16.

Arizona State led 39-38 at halftime by holding its ground, bumping and banging the physical Wildcats while limiting their transition opportunities.

They also got the ball inside to Diop.

The 7-1 Senegalese freshman averaged 21.5 points in two games last week and beat Arizona with a variety of moves, scoring 13 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Awaka used his might to bull his way through the Sun Devils for 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Arizona found more of an offensive rhythm midway through the second half, hitting 11 straight shots to build a 75-63 lead before Arizona State fought back to make it close.

Arizona State: plays at No. 7 Houston on Sunday.

Arizona: plays at UFC on Saturday.

