Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs keeping his discussions with team about viral boat video private

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs declined to share specifics about his conversations with coach Mike Vrabel and the team in the aftermath of a viral video that showed him passing what appeared to be a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat last month.

“Obviously, I want to be as candid with you guys as possible. I kind of have this thing where I don’t talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally," Diggs said Tuesday following the team's final minicamp practice. "I’m pretty sure everybody here, men and women, are great people. But I kind of keep my personal life personal.”

Tuesday marked the first time Diggs had spoken with reporters since videos were posted online of him chatting with three women before producing the substance. It wasn’t clear what the substance was. An NFL spokesman said previously that the league would not comment, and Vrabel said the team would handle the matter internally.

“Obviously, it’s a conversation that’s happening internal. I can’t really get into too much of the conversation about it," Diggs said. "The conversation I had with (Vrabel) and the people in the building is going to handled internal, in-house.”

Diggs missed multiple optional team workouts this spring, but was present for the next one following the release of the video. He also was present for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp practices on Monday and Tuesday. Vrabel canceled a third practice originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Diggs, 31, has attended multiple events this offseason with hip-hop star Cardi B — including the Met Gala and a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks playoff game. It has created an even bigger spotlight on the 10-year NFL veteran since he signed with the Patriots this offseason as a free agent, getting a three-year, $69 million deal that guarantees him $26 million.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection posted six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Vikings and Bills before he was traded from Buffalo to Houston last spring. He had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for the Texans before he tore the ACL in his right knee in October.

Diggs said getting his surgically repaired knee back to 100 percent in time for the start of training camp in July is his focus now.

“I’m grinding each and every day," he said. "Obviously, I can’t do too much of the team stuff. But I’m eager to get out there, so whenever they do press the button I’m going to be ready. I’m trying, though."

He did line up at times with the first-team offense on Tuesday as it installed new plays. But he wasn't allowed to participate in any full-speed drills, instead doing individual work with trainers.

But it hasn't lessened his resolve to be cleared for full contact.

"I’m confident. I’ve kind of took my rehab pretty serious," Diggs said. “In beginning phases I wasn’t as confident, but I was trying it out. ... When I came back here, I was in a mindset of I’m trying to get after and get going. But it’s kind of like a dog on a leash, you want to hold it back a little bit, especially because I want to go. But it’s the timing of everything and I’m looking forward to training camp.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.