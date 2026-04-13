Patriots exec says 'Business as usual' for Mike Vrabel ahead of the NFL draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel didn't make an appearance at the team's pre-draft news conference Monday.

But according to one of the team's front-office executives, he is going about his job as usual preparing for next week's NFL draft despite recent scrutiny regarding the nature of his relationship with a reporter.

“Very involved. Business as usual,” Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said when asked how much Vrabel had been involved with the team's draft process. “I’d say he’s been in there with us this round probably a little more than he was in there last year. ... He’s been in there. He’s been contributing. He’s watched a ton of the players.”

It was the first time a member of the team's front office has spoken to reporters since the New York Post published photos of Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini of The Athletic at an Arizona hotel that have raised questions about the nature of their relationship.

Vrabel spoke with reporters in a news conference setting before last year’s draft but opted not to on Monday. Though reporters did bump into Vrabel, who briefly greeted them, during a tour of the team’s new facility after Wolf's news conference had concluded.

According to the Post, the photos were taken in Arizona two weeks before the start of NFL owners meetings in Phoenix that began on March 29.

Vrabel and Russini, who are both married, released statements to the Post after the publication of the story downplaying what the photos depict.

Russini said they “don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.”

Vrabel told the newspaper: “Those photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable."

The New York Times, which owns The Athletic, reported Saturday that the digital outlet is investigating the conduct of Russini.

That decision came after the outlet’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, previously told the Post that the photos “lacked essential context” and lauded her work with The Athletic.

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player with New England, is preparing for his second season as coach of the Patriots. He coached the team to a 14-3 finish last season, which ended with a Super Bowl loss to Seattle.

The Patriots hold the 31st overall pick in next week’s draft and 11 picks in total.

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