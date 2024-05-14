Sports

Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow showdown coming in Week 2 as NFL continues releasing its schedule

NFL Schedule Ravens Chiefs Football FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game is a rematch of the AFC championship game in January, which the Chiefs won 17-10 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) (Terrance Williams/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — First, Lamar Jackson. Then, Joe Burrow.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs face a daunting test in opening their season after CBS unveiled Kansas City’s Week 2 opponent as being the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

The Bengals, with Burrow as their quarterback following a season-ending wrist injury, will travel to play at Kansas City in a late-afternoon outing on Sept. 15. The matchup follows the league's announcement on Monday of the Chiefs opening the NFL schedule hosting the Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of last season's AFC title game.

The meeting against the Bengals brings together two teams who met in the 2021 AFC championship, with Cincinnati pulling out a 27-24 win in overtime in that game.

The NFL is releasing highlighted portions of its schedule in advance of the league revealing its full slate of games on Wednesday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!