Panthers make Jaycee Horn the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with $100M deal, AP source says

CHARLOTTE N.C. — (AP) — Jaycee Horn has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers worth $100 million, including $70 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not released the terms of the contract.

The Panthers announced on their website that Horn has agreed to terms, but did not release his compensation.

The No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, Horn is coming off his first Pro Bowl after having 68 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

Horn has battled through injuries throughout his career, but Panthers GM Dan Morgan said recently at the NFL combine he views him as the centerpiece of the defense.

Horn has played the past four seasons for Carolina, and when healthy has been a shutdown cornerback.

But keeping him on the field has been an issue. This past season Horn played in a career-high 15 games for Carolina, which failed to make the playoffs for the seventh straight season. In the three years prior to the 2024 season, Horn was limited to 25 games because of injuries.

Horn had one year left on his rookie contract with the Panthers.

