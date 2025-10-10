Padres' Iglesias suspended 1 game, Bogaerts fined for dispute with umpires after season-ending loss

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres infielder Jose Iglesias was suspended Friday for one game and fined for unprofessional conduct toward the umpires during the final game of the club's wild-card playoff series against the Chicago Cubs, MLB announced.

Infielder Xander Bogaerts was also fined an undisclosed amount for his conduct during the interaction that followed the final out at Wrigley Field on Oct. 2 when the Padres were eliminated from the postseason by Chicago.

The Padres had a pointed shouting match with the umpiring crew as it left the field following the Cubs' 3-1 victory. Video of the confrontation was widely viewed on social media.

Home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called a third strike on Bogaerts for the first out in the ninth inning on a pitch that appeared to be below the zone. An infuriated Bogaerts argued with Reyburn, while manager Mike Shildt ran onto the field to defend his player and to speak with Reyburn.

After the game ended several minutes later with two Padres stranded in scoring position, the umpires had to walk down the steps of the visitors' dugout to leave the field.

Reyburn then appeared to exchange words with Bogaerts and Iglesias, who both became incensed. It wasn't clear who initiated the argument.

“It messed up the whole game, you know?” Bogaerts said of Reyburn's call. “I mean, we can’t go back in time, and talking about it now won’t change anything. It was bad, and thank god for ABS next year, because it’s just terrible.”

MLB will institute an automated ball-strike challenge system (ABS) next season.

Iglesias will be a free agent this winter. He could appeal his suspension.

The 90-win Padres made the postseason for the fourth time in six seasons, but failed to win a postseason series for the first time in that stretch.

