Packers QB Jordan Love available to face Lions while dealing with groin strain

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Jordan Love is available for the Green Bay Packers' Sunday game against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions after a strained groin caused the quarterback to leave in the third quarter of a victory at Jacksonville last week.

Love, who turned 26 on Saturday, wasn’t included among the list of inactive players the Packers unveiled prior to kickoff. Love had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, though he practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

Green Bay (6-2) also will have running back Josh Jacobs available. Jacobs had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury.

The news wasn’t entirely positive for the Packers.

Green Bay won’t have two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander or safety Evan Williams available as the Packers attempt to slow down the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

Williams already had been ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury. Alexander was listed as questionable on Friday even though he hadn’t practiced all week after hurting his knee late in the Jaguars game.

The Packers also won't have starting center Josh Myers because of a wrist injury. Myers had started each of Green Bay's first eight games this season and had started all 17 regular-season games for the Packers in both 2022 and 2023.

Detroit (6-1) had ruled out linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness) and defensive tackle Brodric Martin (knee) on Friday.

Love initially got hurt during the first series of the Packers' 30-27 triumph over the Jaguars. Love remained in the game until he dropped to the ground near the sideline after completing a pass to Josh Jacobs early in the third quarter.

Other inactive players for the Packers include wide receiver Malik Heath, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Travis Glover.

Joining Rodriguez, Paschal and Martin on the Lions' inactive list are running back Sione Vaki, offensive linemen Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany and Colby Sorsdal and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

