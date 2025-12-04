Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals crush Sharks 7-1 for sixth straight win

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to extend his record to 911 career goals, Riley Leonard had four points and the Washington Capitals beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

Ovechkin started a four-goal barrage in the first period when he scored on a rebound near the side of the net midway. He added a power-play goal in the second to give him 14 goals on the season and 10 in the past 11 games.

Washington got plenty of help, getting goals from Sonny Milano, Leonard, Brandon Duhaime later in the period to knock out Yaroslav Askarov and help extend the team's longest winning streak since also winning six straight in January last season.

Leonard finished with two goals and two assists and Dylan Strome also scored for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves and added his second career assist for the Capitals.

Pavol Regenda scored his second goal since being called up from the AHL earlier this week when he converted on the power play in the third period to cut the deficit to 7-1 and deny Lindgren the shutout.

Askarov had won nine of his last 11 starts, allowing two goals or fewer in eight of those wins. But this was the second time in the past eight days that he was knocked out early after getting replaced early in the second period last Wednesday in Colorado after allowing four goals.

Askarov made eight saves and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 15 of 18 shots in relief.

The Sharks had won seven of their last eight home games but were never in this game after Ovechkin got the scoring barrage started.

Ovechkin's goal in the second gave him 181 career muiltigoal games — eight shy of Wayne Gretzky's record.

Up next

Capitals: At Anaheim on Friday.

Sharks: At Dallas on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.