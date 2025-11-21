Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick and an assist in Montreal romp to move to No. 10 on points list

MONTREAL — Alex Ovechkin padded his NHL goals record and moved up a couple other big lists in the Washington Capitals' 8-4 romp over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick to tie Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history and added an assist as he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th on the points list.

“I just try to do my job and try to enjoy the moment and enjoy the time,” Ovechkin said

Ovechkin has 10 goals in 21 games this season to push his NHL-record to 907. The 40-year-old Russian has 1,643 points, two more than Sakic.

Ovechkin opened the scoring on a power play a minute into the first period, firing a wrist shot past goalie Sam Montembeault off a faceoff. Ovechkin assisted on Ethen Frank's goal two minutes into the second that gave the Capitals the lead for good at 2-1.

The Washington star scored twice late in the third period, the first on a rush with 4:57 to go and the second into an empty net from his own zone with 2:04 remaining. He has scored in four straight games and has seven goals in his last six games.

Linemate Dylan Strome assisted on Ovechkin's first two goals, the second after learning during the first intermission that wife Tayler had given birth to their third daughter. The couple named the girl Sutton Kimberley.

“Since like first shift, I think Stromer was feeling it,” Ovechkin said. “I think he was unstoppable today.”

Coming off a 7-4 home victory over Edmonton on Wednesday night, Washington has won three in a row to improve to 11-8-2. It was the Capitals' lone road game in an eight-game span.

Montreal has lost five straight and seven of eight.

