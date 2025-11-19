Orioles trade pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels for power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward

The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez in one of the first big moves of baseball's offseason.

The 31-year-old Ward hit a career-high 36 home runs this past season, and he'll join an Orioles team hoping to rebound after falling to last place in the AL East. To get him, Baltimore gave up the oft-injured Rodriguez, who was considered a potential ace for the Orioles but missed the entire 2025 season with elbow and lat problems.

The 26-year-old Rodriguez is 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 big league starts.

It's a trade that could be fascinating to look back on a couple of years from now, given Rodriguez's boom-or-bust potential, but Baltimore clearly was looking for another bat after some of its young hitters disappointed this season.

Ward made $7,825,000 last season. He is eligible for arbitration and can become a free agent after the 2026 World Series.

Rodriguez is on track to become eligible for arbitration following the 2026 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.