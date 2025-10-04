Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis leaves game after headfirst collision with brick barrier

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma receiver Keontez Lewis left Saturday's game against Kent State in the first quarter after hitting his head on a brick barrier following an attempt at a catch.

A pass by Michael Hawkins Jr. was a bit overthrown in the back of the end zone, and Lewis' momentum took him headfirst into an unpadded section of the wall behind the field. Lewis lay motionless on the grass for several seconds before being attended to. After about 10 minutes, he was strapped onto a stretcher. The team ran over to him and created a path before he was carted off.

OU Sports Medicine said during the game that Lewis was sent offsite for additional testing, and the outlook for him is "promising."

The brick barrier surrounds nearly all of Owen Field and is relatively close to the action. Very little of it is padded.

The game was scoreless with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter. It was just Oklahoma's second offensive play.

Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

