Ohtani steals 40th base, leaving Dodgers superstar homer away from being fastest to 40-40 mark

Rays Dodgers Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets the Tampa Bay Rays dugout during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has stolen his 40th base, putting the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar on the cusp of reaching 40 stolen bases and 40 homers in a season.

Ohtani reached on an infield single leading off the fourth inning Friday night against Tyler Alexander of the Tampa Bay Rays. He stole second during Freddie Freeman’s at-bat.

Ohtani is just a home run away from reaching the vaunted 40-40 mark. He would become the fastest player in major league history and sixth overall to do so and the first Dodger.

Alfonso Soriano reached the 40-40 mark in Game 148 for the Washington Nationals in 2006. The Dodgers played their 129th game Friday.

