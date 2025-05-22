Sports

Nuggets promote David Adelman to full-time coach after leading team to conference semifinals

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Nuggets Thunder Basketball Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman walks along the bench area late in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) (Nate Billings/AP)
By ARNIE STAPLETON

DENVER — (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have taken the interim tag off David Adelman, making him their head coach after he took over on the eve of the playoffs and led them into the second round.

Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke said Thursday that he was proud of the work Adelman did and the way the team rallied around his leadership.

Adelman replaced Michael Malone last month. Under Adelman, the Nuggets won their last three regular-season games to avoid the NBA's play-in, dispatched the Clippers in seven games and took the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder to the brink in the semifinals only to get beaten 125-93 Sunday.

Kroenke said he’s going to take more time to decide about a general manager to replace Calvin Booth, who was fired the same time Malone was let go. Ben Tenzer has served as interim GM.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!