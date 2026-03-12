Sports

Novak Djokovic falls to defending champ Jack Draper in 3 sets at BNP Paribas Open

Tennis BNP Paribas FILE -Britain's Jack Draper plays a shot against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic during a Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match between Serbia and United Kingdom in Malaga, Spain, Nov. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Defending champion Jack Draper rallied from a set down and beat five-time champ Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) Wednesday night in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 24-year-old Draper, who is coming back after missing eight months due to an arm injury, advanced to the quarterfinal round and will face Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 16 to move on.

Djokovic, seeded third, led 6-5 in the third set before Draper rallied and forced a tiebreaker.

“I still don’t feel like I’m playing anywhere near the way I want to play," Draper said. "I came out here and I won that match through determination.”

In addition to his win at Indian Wells last year, the 14th-seeded Draper won the Stuttgart Open and the Vienna Open, both in 2024.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, won at Indian Wells in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016. Djokovic nearly won an 11th Australian Open title earlier this year, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos