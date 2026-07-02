Norris says reports Verstappen's interested in McLaren move are cool, but not serious

SILVERSTONE, England — Lando Norris says reports that Max Verstappen has considered a move to McLaren are "a cool thing" to hear but "not a serious thing" as speculation swirls in Formula 1 about a switch which could create a lineup of two champions.

Reports from media including Sky Sports indicated last week that Verstappen's management had requested, and held, a meeting with McLaren ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. The content of any discussions wasn't reported and the Dutch driver has yet to comment.

“It’s a cool thing, it’s a good thing that a four-time world champion wants to come on board and wants to potentially join the team," Norris said Thursday as he prepares for his home British Grand Prix.

“I don’t know how much of it’s true, but it’s a cool thing and if there’s an opportunity for me to drive with other people, it’s something I’ve always looked forward to. But it’s not a thing for now. It’s not a serious thing.”

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said on the Up To Speed podcast released Wednesday that Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri are “not going anywhere” and he'd only consider Verstappen if McLaren had an opening.

Besides Verstappen, “quite a few others” in F1 are interested in a potential McLaren drive too, Norris said.

“I’m also just excited for my future with McLaren. I’m still going to be here for many, many more years, so I’m excited for whoever I get partnered with,” he added. "But for the time being, me and Oscar are still working very well together. We’re excited to work together for more years too, so that’s our focus for now.”

Verstappen remains under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 but there have been signs the deal includes options to exit earlier under certain conditions. A planned move to McLaren for his long-time race engineer GianPiero Lambiase increased the speculation of a potential move to McLaren for the Dutchman.

Mercedes has been interested in Verstappen in the past but team principal Toto Wolff has said he wants to keep title rivals George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen's also previously suggested he'd consider leaving F1.

Norris said he believed he could hold his own if Verstappen, a friend and on-track rival for the title last year, is ever his teammate.

“I do believe I can beat any driver. I think what makes Max so incredible is how he is over the course of a season, every single weekend, performing to the level that he does is what’s impressive,” Norris said.

“I believe whether it’s him or having a chance to go against Lewis (Hamilton) or Fernando (Alonso), any of the drivers that people know are some of the best, I think it’s a cool opportunity for me at the same time. So, excited for whatever may come my way in the future.”

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