No. 23 Kansas' struggles reach low point in 34-point loss to unranked BYU

PROVO, Utah — (AP) — Kansas has reached a low point with its uncharacteristic struggles in Big 12 play.

The No. 23 Jayhawks lost 91-57 to BYU on Tuesday night, matching their largest margin of defeat in Bill Self's tenure, after previously losing 85-51 to USC in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It also marked the first time Kansas — the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll — lost by 30-plus points against an unranked team since the poll began in 1948.

The Jayhawks have not led through their last 80 minutes of basketball after also falling to Utah 74-67 on Saturday. They have lost four of six games since the start of February.

“Obviously we’re going to catch a lot of flak, whether it’s fans or national media, and rightfully so because we just lost by damn near 40,” said senior center Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. “Nobody is going to feel bad for us now that NIL is the thing, and players are getting paid and everything like that. Nobody is going to feel bad for you. They’re going to expect you to perform like a paid player.”

Kansas never came close to threatening the Cougars at any point. BYU shot 52% from the field and made 14 3-pointers en route to notching its third straight victory.

“We were one foot in and one foot out in how we guarded and a lot of other things right from the jump,” Self said. “It was crystal clear how we wanted to try to guard them and right from the jump we doubted and ended up hurting ourselves.”

BYU finished with 24 assists and 14 steals. It marked the first game against a ranked opponent over the last 25 seasons where the Cougars totaled more than 20 assists and 10 steals.

“I think BYU could have beat anyone tonight,” Self said. “They were great and then we didn’t do anything to make them play less than great.”

The Cougars looked impressive on both ends of the court en route to moving into fifth place in the Big 12 standings.

They had 15 assists on 15 baskets in the first half and forced eight turnovers on their way to building a 20-point halftime lead. BYU led by as many as 38 points after halftime.

It is a statement win for the Cougars as much as a statement loss for the Jayhawks. BYU started 2-4 in Big 12 play but has won seven of nine since.

“We’ve been waiting for a win against a really storied program and a team that’s good,” BYU coach Kevin Young said. “Tonight was impressive by how our guys carried out the game plan on both ends of the floor.”

