No. 20 Louisville beats Boston College 75-62 as ex-G League player London Johnson is made available

Boston College Louisville Basketball Louisville guard J'vonne Hadley (1) goes in for a dunk against Boston College center Boden Kapke (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (Timothy D. Easley/AP)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sananda Fru had 19 points and 13 rebounds and missed just one of his nine field-goal attempts to lead shorthanded Louisville to a 75-62 win over Boston College on Saturday.

The 20th-ranked Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) struggled early without their top two scorers. Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. (16.6 ppg) missed his sixth straight game with a back injury and leading-scorer Ryan Conwell (19.9 ppg) was scratched before tipoff with a back injury.

Louisville announced a few hours before the game that London Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard who played three seasons in the NBA G League, would be available to play, although he did not enter the game. The 21-year-old has two seasons of eligibility.

Boston College (7-9, 0-3) led by as many as 10 with 2:49 until halftime.

Aly Khalifa gave Louisville its first lead, 44-43, on a 3-pointer with 14 minutes left. That was part of a 13-2 run to get back into the contest. A 14-3 run over a nearly four-minute span put the Cardinals in control.

Fru scored 13 of his points after halftime. Adrian Wooley added 16 points for the Cardinals, who shot 56% in the second half and 49% overall.

Fred Payne led Boston College with 22 points. The Eagles were looking for their first conference road victory since beating the Cardinals 67-61 on March 9, 2024.

Boston College shot just 36.5% from the floor and 7 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Coach Pat Kelsey got his 300th career win.

Up next

Boston College: Visits Clemson on Tuesday.

Louisville: Hosts No. 23 Virginia on Tuesday.

