No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina loses in Wimbledon 3rd round to Elise Mertens

LONDON — Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was upset in the third round by Elise Mertens 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the grass-court Grand Slam on Saturday.

At No. 2, Rybakina is the highest seed on the women's side to be eliminated and her loss ensures that Aryna Sabalenka will keep her No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

Rybakina faces Naomi Osaka in the fourth round on Sunday.

Belgium's Mertens is the No. 25 seed at Wimbledon, where she's won two doubles titles.

Later Saturday, Serena and Venus Williams were set to play a doubles match against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra. Organizers hadn't assigned a court, only saying that it will be played after 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).

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