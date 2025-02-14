No. 1 UCLA's 23-game winning streak ends in 71-60 loss to USC and Watkins

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 38 points to lead sixth-ranked Southern California over No. 1 UCLA 71-60 on Thursday night, handing the crosstown rival Bruins their first loss of the season.

The Trojans rallied with a huge fourth quarter after being held to nine points in the third when they trailed 52-47.

Kiki Iriafen added 13 points for the Trojans (22-2, 12-2 Big Ten). It was the program's first win over a top-ranked team since 1983.

Lauren Betts, the Big Ten’s No. 2 scorer behind Watkins, had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins (23-1, 11-1). They were the nation’s last unbeaten Division I team.

USC outscored the Bruins 24-8 in the fourth, including an 11-2 run to end the game as the sold-out crowd at Galen Center was on its feet roaring.

The Trojans blew a 14-point lead in the second quarter when Watkins scored all of their 14 points. They were outdone by the Bruins 17-9 in the third only to come back in the fourth.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins opened the fourth by missing their first eight shots and finished 1 of 14 from the floor in the period.

USC: Watkins and Iriafen, who struggled most of the game, combined for 17 points in the fourth.

Key moment

Watkins stole the ball and scored on a layup in the fourth that gave the Trojans their first lead since halftime.

Key stat

The Bruins had 20 turnovers that led to 21 points by the Trojans.

Up next

UCLA hosts No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday. USC visits Washington on Sunday.

