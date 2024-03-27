NHL's Capitals and NBA's Wizards are staying in Washington after Virginia arena deal collapses

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals are staying in the District of Columbia for the long term after a plan to lure the teams to Virginia imploded and ownership and the city reached an agreement on a $515 million, publicly funded arena project.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and owner Ted Leonsis signed a letter of intent Wednesday for the deal, which keeps the teams in the District through 2050. They announced the development at a joint news conference at Capital One Arena minutes later.

"It’s a great day, and I’m really relieved," Leonsis said.

The project is set to include 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) of expansion of the arena complex into the nearby Gallery Place space, the creation of an entertainment district in the city’s surrounding Chinatown neighborhood and safety and transportation upgrades.

"We are the current home and the future home of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards," Bowser said. “As Ted likes to say, we're going to be together for a long time.”

The Council of the District of Columbia will take up the deal next week and is expected to pass it, Chairman Phil Mendelson said at the news conference.

The agreement between Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the city came as officials in Alexandria, just across the Potomac in Virginia, said talks for a new arena that would have moved the teams there had ended.

Leonsis acknowledged Virginia had land as an advantage D.C. didn't.

“You’re in this arms race to build bigger and better and higher quality and we’ve been running out of space,” Leonsis said, referencing the new entertainment community the agreement envisions that is not nearly as big as the 12 acres (4.9 hectares) that were dedicated to the arena in Virginia. “But it’s enough.”

Leonsis, an ultrawealthy entrepreneur, said he generally wanted to avoid discussing Virginia but did throw a few jabs at the state, where political divisions between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democrats who control the General Assembly contributed to the plan's demise.

The development is blow to Youngkin, who announced months ago with fanfare the outlines of the Alexandria proposal he's called a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

In a statement Wednesday, the governor expressed disappointment and frustration over the death of a plan he said would have created $12 billion in economic investment, laying blame with Democrats.

“This should have been our deal and our opportunity, all the General Assembly had to do was say: ‘thank you, Monumental, for wanting to come to Virginia and create $12 billion of economic investment, let’s work it out.’ But no, personal and political agendas drove away” the deal, he said.

Democrats responded by saying Youngkin had mismanaged the proposal. House Speaker Don Scott said he was blown away by Youngkin's statement, which he said seemed like it had been written by a teenager.

“He has lost his sense of good judgement right now,” Scott said, adding that from the tone of the statement, he expects Youngkin might retaliate by vetoing the budget lawmakers sent him earlier this month.

Alexandria, which first announced the news, said in a statement posted to its website that it was disappointed in the outcome.

“We negotiated a framework for this opportunity in good faith and participated in the process in Richmond in a way that preserved our integrity," the statement said. “We trusted this process and are disappointed in what occurred between the Governor and General Assembly.”

The Virginia plan called for the creation of a $2 billion development district in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria, with not only a new arena but also a practice facility and corporate headquarters for Monumental, plus a separate performing arts venue.

The General Assembly was asked to set up an authority that would issue bonds to finance most of the project, backed partly by the city and state governments and repaid through a mix of projected tax revenues recaptured from the development.

Youngkin and other supporters said the development would generate tens of thousands of jobs, along with new tax revenues beyond what would have been needed to cover the financing.

But the plan faced opposition from labor unions, Alexandria residents concerned about traffic and D.C. officials who feared the loss of the teams would devastate downtown Washington.

Youngkin and other backers also failed to win over powerful Democratic Sen. L. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, who chairs the Senate’s budget-writing committee. She used that position to block the legislation, citing a range of concerns but foremost the financing structure of the deal: The use of moral obligation bonds put taxpayers and the state’s finances at risk, Lucas said.

Lucas celebrated the proposal’s demise Wednesday. On social media, she posted a cartoon of herself swatting away a basketball with the word “REJECTED” superimposed. She wrote, “As Monumental announces today they are staying in Washington DC we are celebrating in Virginia that we avoided the Monumental Disaster!”

Leonsis had shifted his tone on social media in recent days, pointing to large crowds in Capital One Arena this month for everything from the Capitals and Wizards to ACC Tournament basketball and a Zach Bryan concert. He posted Wednesday that Monumental expected over 400,000 fans to pass through turnstiles in March.

Leonsis and Bowser said they began talks about keeping the teams in the District not long after Virginia disclosed its offer.

“Until 10 minutes ago, I had never signed a piece of paper,” Leonsis said at the news conference.

Rankin reported from Richmond, Virginia, and Barakat reported from Falls Church, Virginia.

