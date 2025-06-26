NFL suspends Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of the season for violating personal conduct policy

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the season on Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy.

The suspension takes effect on Aug. 26, roster cutdown day, and Tucker is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11.

Tucker remains free to try out with and sign with a team. If he is signed, he can attend training camp and participate in preseason games.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after the Ravens released him last month in the aftermath of reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He’s considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

The Baltimore Banner since January has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

