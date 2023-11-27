NFL RedZone Channel broadcast interrupted due to fire alarm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Sunday's airing of the late afternoon games on the NFL RedZone Channel literally went code red.

The broadcast was interrupted Sunday when a fire alarm went off in the NFL Network building, which is located across the street from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park complex. Host Scott Hanson informed viewers that his production crew had to evacuate the studio.

An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. The alarm did not effect pregame preparations for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers across the street.

Hanson referred to the incident as a "first in my 20-something-year broadcasting career.” RedZone remained on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Hanson and his crew were able to return to the studio a short time later.

“As we come back into the studio right now, I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb, which says: 'May you live to see interesting times,’” Hanson said when he came back on the air.

