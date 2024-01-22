NFL Playoffs get familiar in the Divisional round

The 2023 NFL Playoffs continued over the weekend with some matchups we’ve become pretty familiar with. Let’s take a look back at the Divisional round games and how those matchups shook out.

The most common playoff matchup of all-time!

The Green Bay Packers headed out to Levi Stadium to face the #1 NFC seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the 10th time the 2 teams had faced each other in the playoffs all-time. That broke a record shared with 3 other matchups (49ers-Cowboys, Packers-Cowboys, Rams-Cowboys) and ended with what’s become the expected result. The 49ers pulled out the 24-21, winning their 5th straight playoff matchup against the Packers and brining that matchup record to 6-4. And all 10 of those matchups have happened since 1995!

In what may have been the best game of the weekend, Green Bay took the lead late in the 3rd quarter but were shutout in the 4th quarter. The 49ers scored 10 in the 4th, capped by a touchdown drive that ate up just over 5 minutes leaving Green Bay just over a minute of clock to stage a game winning or tying drive. And they had a chance, right up until Jordan Love threw his 2nd interception of the game. I can still hear 49ers fans yelling at linebacker Dre Greenlaw to “get down” after running for a little bit too long after that game sealing interception.

Ravens remember they are the #1 seed, take out pesky Texans

The Houston Texans weren’t supposed to be here. A rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans, a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud, a division that the Jaguars were supposed to win for the next decade, and just being the Houston Texans nobody expected much. But after winning their last 2 games of the regular season, hosting and winning a Wild Card round game, and a combination of Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year candidates, the Texans proved they earned the right to be playing in Baltimore this weekend. And they gave the #1 AFC seed a scare, at least for the 1st half.

Tied 10-10 headed into the half, Houston’s defense put the clamps on the Ravens forcing 4 punts and returning 1 of those for their lone touchdown on the day. The 2nd half was all Baltimore scoring on each of their drives in the half, totaling 24 unanswered points. Not too bad definsively either, shutting out the Texans in the second half leading to a 34-10 drubbing. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was responsible for all 4 of the Ravens touchdowns on the day, throwing for 2 and running for another 2, and continues his run towards his first Super Bowl after another MVP caliber season.

Wide Right comes back to haunt Bills fans again

You would think a missed kick over 30 years old wouldn’t haunt a fanbase. But nothing could be further from the truth. With their best group since those early 90s teams that played in, and lost, 4 straight Super Bowls, the Buffalo Bills are living a different kind of nightmare. And his name is Patrick Mahomes.

Sure, kicker Tyler Bass missed a late field goal attempt that would have tied the game. And of course it was wide right, just like the famous Scott Norwood kick in Super Bowl XXV. But even if he tied that game up for the Bills, do you really think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t have won that game? It’s what they do, beat Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs. But this time was supposed to be different, Mahomes and the Chiefs never play on the road in the playoffs right? They didn’t care, moving on from the Bills 27-24. They head to Baltimore to face the Ravens for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Six seasons as our starter.

Six AFC Championship appearances.



And he's not done yet 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HRxXzSrkza — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Detroit wins again! Related news, Hell freezes over

If you told football fans at the beginning of the season that just weeks after the Michigan Wolverines won the National Championship in college football that the Detroit Lions would be 1 win away from playing in the Super Bowl, they might have reminded you that the Lions play in a dome.

Irregardless, the Lions Cinderella story continues on as they get another tight win against another unlikely opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What many thought would end up as a shell of itself after the retirement of some quarterback named Tom Brady, the Bucs actually improved record wise and may have found another QB that will keep them competitive, and at a much better price, in Baker Mayfield.

Cinderella or not, this Lions team has played up the underdog story to this point and their physicality and grit is what keeps them in most games. And after heading into the 4th quarter tied 17-17, it’s what won this game for them at 31-23 and why so many are in their corner at this stage. They will need that and more as they leave Ford Field for the first time in almost a month to take on the San Francisco 49ers for their shot to play in their first Super Bowl appearance, the only NFC team to have never played.

















©2024 Cox Media Group