Neymar breaks Pelé's record as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Brazil Bolivia Wcup 2026 Soccer Brazil's Neymar kisses the ball before failing a penalty kick during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Bolivia at Mangueirao stadium in Belem, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) (Bruna Prado/AP)

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé on Friday.

The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win.

Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.

Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.

