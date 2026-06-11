Nelly Korda and 'Legally Blonde' team 3 shots back of Dow Championship on LPGA

MIDLAND, Mich. — Nelly Korda went straight from a U.S. Women's Open title to the LPGA's only team tournament and her “Legally Blonde” team with Olivia Cowan wound up three shots out of the lead Thursday in the Dow Championship.

European duo Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland were the first team to post a 3-under 67 in the tough foursomes format. They were joined by Camille Boyd and Michelle Zhang, and Hira Naveed and Gurleen Kaur.

Juli Inkster, the 66-year-old Hall of Famer, played for the first time this year and teamed with her prodigy, Angel Yin, with a 69.

The alternate-shot format kept no team from being able to separate at Midland Country Club, and most teams stayed close going into the second round of fourballs.

“Legally Blonde” is the team name Korda and Cowan gave themselves in a week that is more about fun coming off a tough test at the Women's Open that Korda won for her second major of the year.

Boyd and Zhang went with the name “Baddies” and they were up to the task. The LPGA rookies had three birdies in their opening seven holes, survived some rocky moments and joined the top of a very crowded leaderboard.

Nine teams were a shot back at 68.

“Going into the event, we were both super excited,” Boyd said. “It’s a fun thing. The crowds were great, so I think we were just having good vibes out there and feeding off that energy for sure.”

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