Nelly Korda ends weather-delayed third round at Chevron Championship one shot off lead

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — (AP) — Nelly Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the weather-delayed third round of the Chevron Championship on Sunday to enter the final round of the year’s first major one shot off the lead.

Play was suspended Saturday because of lightning, forcing the completion of the third round early Sunday morning at Carlton Woods.

Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record with her fifth straight victory, had finished 11 holes when play was suspended Saturday. She has a three-round total of 206 to enter Sunday’s fourth round tied with Brooke Henderson for second place.

Henderson shot a 64 in the third round to set a scoring record for the tournament since its move from Mission Hills, California, to Texas last year. The Canadian, who has 13 LPGA wins with two majors, had a one-putt streak of 10 with six birdies and an eagle in that stretch.

Haeran Ryu of South Korea shot a bogey-free 67 with five birdies to enter the final round leading at 205 after 54 holes.

Atthaya Thitikul, who was tied for the lead after two rounds, shot a 72 in the third round to fall into a tie for fourth place with two others. Thitikul, a 21-year-old from Thailand, has won twice on the LPGA Tour but missed the beginning of this season with a thumb injury.

Jin Hee Im, who was tied with Thitikul for the lead after 36 holes, also shot a 72 in the third round to fall to fourth at 208.

