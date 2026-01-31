NBA suspends Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers has been suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug program, the league announced Saturday.

The NBA did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved. The 25-game suspension, by terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, indicates that this was a first violation by George.

The suspension will cost George — a nine-time All-Star — roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,691.72 for each of the 25 games missed.

George is expected to be eligible to return on March 25, when Philadelphia plays host to Chicago. The 76ers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays, 10-10 when he does not.

George has averaged 16 points in 27 games this season for the Sixers, that scoring average third-most on the team behind Tyrese Maxey (29.4) and Joel Embiid (25.7). He had one of his best games of the season earlier this week, a 32-point outburst fueled by nine 3-pointers in a win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old George signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

George averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since he averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season.

Last season was so miserable that George called his first year in Philly “rock bottom” over the course of his career.

It's certainly not any better now.

George had surgery in July on his left knee after he was injured during a workout and missed the first 12 games of this season.

George and two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid had been healthy enough this season to keep the Sixers in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Maxey blossomed into an All-Star starter and a strong rookie season from No. 3 overall draft pick VJ Edgecombe had the Sixers hopeful they could make some noise in the playoffs.

With the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaching, George's suspension could have a profound impact on what the Sixers do as they make a playoff push.

