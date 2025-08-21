NASCAR's Connor Zilisch cleared to race and will return at Daytona after breaking collarbone

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch will attempt to race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, less than two weeks after breaking his collarbone during a nasty, slip-and-fall accident in victory lane.

The Xfinity Series points leader said Thursday he has been cleared to return and will be in the car for qualifying and will attempt to race all 100 laps at Daytona. He will have Parker Kligerman on standby at Daytona, just in case.

Zilisch, a 19-year-old driver who expected to compete in the Cup Series next year for Trackhouse Racing, had surgery last week to insert a plate to stabilize the broken bone. His foot caught on his window net at Watkins Glen on Aug. 9, causing him to fall head-first onto the concrete.

With three races left in the regular season, Zilisch has a seven-point lead on Justin Allgaier. He would earn points just by starting the race and would earn points even if Kligerman replaces him in the car.

Zilisch already has shown a penchant for being a quick healer this season. After a one-race absence at Texas Motor Speedway because of a back injury from a crash at Talladega Superspeedway, Zilisch had posted 11 consecutive top-five finishes and five wins since his return.

