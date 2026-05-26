Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion in the spotlight again with walk-on outfit at the French Open

PARIS — Naomi Osaka's taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open.

The tennis star walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match.

Osaka said on Saturday that she enjoys fashion since “I don’t talk a lot, so that way I can talk through my clothes.”

She added “I am a little dramatic when it comes to my fashion sense.”

Osaka entered wearing the embellished bodice structured to recall armor, and a long pleated skirt over her playing attire for her debut in Paris this year. She then removed the over-garments before beginning to play against German opponent Laura Siegemund.

Earlier this year at the Australian Open, Osaka walked on wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also recently wore a show-stopping outfit at the Met Gala in New York.

Earlier on Court Philippe-Chatrier, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka wore two necklaces with diamonds for her opening win.

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